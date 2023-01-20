AVN 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.53%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
DFML 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
DGKC 41.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.5%)
EPCL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
FCCL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
FFL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
HUBC 59.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
MLCF 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.22%)
OGDC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.19%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
PPL 74.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.15%)
PRL 12.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.96%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.09%)
SNGP 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.1%)
TPLP 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
TRG 99.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-3.6%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.28%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
BR100 3,816 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.59%)
BR30 13,527 Decreased By -70 (-0.51%)
KSE100 38,603 Decreased By -228.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 14,319 Decreased By -80.7 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK police ‘looking into’ video of Sunak sans seatbelt

AFP Published 20 Jan, 2023 01:53pm
Follow us

LONDON: British police will be “looking into” a video in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can be seen riding in a car without a seatbelt – an “error of judgment” for which he has apologised, according to Downing Street.

In Thursday’s video, produced for distribution on Sunak’s social media channels, the seatbeltless Conservative leader speaks from the back seat of a moving car about his policies for boosting growth during a trip to Lancashire in England’s north.

Failing to wear a seatbelt is punishable by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($619).

A Lancashire police spokesperson said authorities were “aware of the matter and we will be looking into it”.

A spokesman for Downing Street said that Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologises”.

Uranium found in package at UK’s Heathrow Airport last month

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seatbelt,” the spokesman added.

“It was an error of judgment. He removed it for a short period of time to film a clip, which you’ve seen, but he accepts that was a mistake.”

Sunak’s transportation habits had already been a talking point in the United Kingdom, with his political rivals taking aim at his use of a jet to make multiple short flights in recent days.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak’s expensive private jet habit is costing the environment and the taxpayer dear.”

A spokesperson, however, defended the decision, saying Sunak used “different modes of transport depending on what’s… the best use of his time to enable him to get around the entire UK”.

Rishi Sunak UK police

Comments

1000 characters

UK police ‘looking into’ video of Sunak sans seatbelt

Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

NA Speaker accepts resignations of 35 more PTI MNAs

MoS Aisha terms ‘structural reforms’ need of the hour

PM and Russian minister discuss oil and gas

Exports should be enhanced to $100bn per annum: govt

Dar’s upcoming Qatar visit likely to improve energy situation

Saudi Arabia stays top crude supplier to China in 2022, Russian barrels surge

SBP may hike rates by another 100bps to tame inflation

World Bank rejects media reports

CPPA-G seeks FCA of Rs2.20/unit for Dec 2022

Read more stories