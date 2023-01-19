AVN 64.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.91%)
BAFL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
BOP 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.5%)
DFML 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.94%)
DGKC 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.33%)
EPCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
FCCL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
KAPCO 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.78%)
MLCF 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.7%)
NETSOL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.06%)
PAEL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
PPL 73.50 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.78%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.21%)
TELE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.73%)
TPLP 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
TRG 101.69 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.49%)
UNITY 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
BR100 3,849 Increased By 8.2 (0.21%)
BR30 13,589 Increased By 198 (1.48%)
KSE100 38,917 Increased By 126.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 14,427 Increased By 78.8 (0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian judges concerned as government seeks bigger role in judicial appointments

Reuters Published 19 Jan, 2023 02:25pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

NEW DELHI: Senior officials in India’s government have said they want to have a bigger role in choosing judges, a demand several lawyers and judges say threatens the independence of the judiciary.

Judges for the Supreme Court and the 25 high courts across India are appointed through a quarter-century-old mechanism that involves both sitting judges and government officials.

A group of senior judges, known as the collegium, puts up candidates’ names to the law ministry, and these names are approved if they clear security checks. A senior law ministry official said the government is seeking a role in selecting the candidates and was not satisfied with only being involved at the concluding stage.

The official declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media. The government has recently held back on approving several candidates, without giving a reason.

The law minister said in the upper house of the parliament in December that 165 high court judges were appointed last year against 331 vacancies.

Recently, the government told the Supreme Court that 44 more judges were likely to be appointed this month.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the current system of appointing judges was opaque.

“I am not critical about the judiciary or the judges, but I state a fact which is the reflection of the thinking of the common people of India,” he told a news channel.

This week Rijiju’s office said the minister was waiting for a response from the chief justice, the country’s highest judge, to the government demand to review the structure of the collegium. A bill passed by parliament to change the process was rejected by the Supreme Court in 2015.

The dispute has exacerbated a shortage of high court judges and a backlog of cases.

Official data shows 4 out of every 10 judicial seats are currently empty, and there are over 70,000 cases pending before the Supreme Court and over 5.9 million cases before the high courts.

India to back Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plan

Several lawyers and retired judges told Reuters they believed the government was seeking to influence the judiciary, which would be unconstitutional.

“We are seeing the legislative authority trying to become the supreme power,” said N.Santosh Hegde, a former Supreme Court judge and a former Solicitor General.

“The collegium system may not be completely perfect but it is not unfair.” Two lawyers affiliated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party said the government was trying to end favouritism.

The lawyers declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to the media since the law minister, a member of the ruling party, was already addressing the issue.

One of the candidates who was not approved, lawyer Nagendra Ramachandra Naik, told Reuters he was rejected 4 times for a seat on Karnataka’s High Court. “I don’t have a criminal record and my 30 years of work as a lawyer qualifies me for the position of a judge,” he said.

When asked about Naik’s case, a senior law ministry official said the government’s decisions about appointments are confidential.

Supreme Court

Comments

1000 characters

Indian judges concerned as government seeks bigger role in judicial appointments

Trade teams talk business; it’s no Russian roulette

Intra-day update: rupee witnesses marginal gain against US dollar

World Bank Pakistan Chief refutes media reports indicating delay in loans approval

We want to see Pakistan in economically sustainable position: US State Dept

Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

Pakistan’s REER index falls further to 96.2 in December

Most Gulf markets in red as US recession fears dent appetite

Pakistan's power generation cost increases significantly in December

Forex: industry makes prudent move

Read more stories