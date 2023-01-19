AVN 64.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.68%)
BAFL 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.94%)
DFML 13.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
EPCL 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
FCCL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
FFL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
GGL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 59.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.68%)
KAPCO 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
KEL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.81%)
MLCF 19.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
NETSOL 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.77%)
OGDC 78.88 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (3.25%)
PAEL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.16%)
PPL 72.60 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.49%)
PRL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 38.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.29%)
TELE 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
TPLP 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
TRG 102.22 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.02%)
UNITY 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 3,855 Increased By 14.2 (0.37%)
BR30 13,563 Increased By 171.9 (1.28%)
KSE100 38,975 Increased By 184 (0.47%)
KSE30 14,459 Increased By 110.8 (0.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

Muhammad Shafa Published January 19, 2023 Updated January 19, 2023 08:40am
Follow us

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has completed investigation against private banks allegedly involved in the USD dollar manipulation, Governor SBP Jameel Ahmad said on Wednesday.

‘The central bank is going to take action against banks involved in the dollar manipulations (within their foreign exchange operations), Jameel Ahmed said while responding to a query raised by a journalist during his visit to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), on Wednesday.

‘More details about the investigation will be shared with media on January 23,’ he said.

Governor SBP also recommended a joint committee with FPCCI for the resolution of the huge backlog in LCs. He said that we will discuss individual or sectoral cases in the joint committee with FPCCI. However, he announced some broad measures to alleviate the concerns of the business community: (i) SBP will be striving to clear the backlog of approximately 11,000 cases, (ii) food products, industrial raw materials, energy producing imports and agricultural raw materials will be given priority when opening LCs, (iii) SBP will share its findings pertaining to the mismanagement of foreign exchange; and, appropriate action will be taken against commercial banks – if required (iv) he will personally interact with the FPCCI committee to reach resolutions fast.

Issues related to foreign exchange to be addressed soon: SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed also informed that SBP cleared 33,000 cases in the year 2022; and, it took a lot of time, efforts and other resources of SBP. “We are expecting an enhanced inflow of dollars in the coming weeks; and, the situation would see an improvement.

The proposed committee to include four or five nominees of FPCCI’s President and, more or less, same number of SBP officials will be nominated by the governor of the central bank, he added. However, President FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the committee on the LC issue will be co-chaired by Suleman Chawla, SVP FPCCI, from the apex body. He advised the entire business, industry and trade community to bring their cases to the aforementioned committee. Collective voice should be raised in a broader national interest, he added.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh explained that delays are causing a plethora of debilitating issues: detention charges, demurrages, shortages of raw materials for industrial production, closure of major industrial units, disruptions in the supplies of agricultural inputs, closure of plants due to unavailability of spare parts of the machinery & equipment, non fulfilment of export orders, loss of revenue due to dwindling production and massive layoffs.

He stressed that pending cases falling under three different categories can be resolved immediately: (i) all import consignments not involving dollar outflow should be cleared with immediate effect, (ii) SBP should come up with a crystal clear plan on what the importers can order from international suppliers to enable the business community to keep the trust of suppliers, (iii) Open Account should be completely restored, as currently, it is only good for industries for their raw materials. Mian Anjum Nisar, former President FPCCI, highlighted that there are three different markets for dollars operating in the country; with rupee to dollar rates of their own; namely, inter-bank, open market and grey market. SBP should take regulatory action against commercial banks for speculative trading and causing unbearable losses to the businessmen, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy FPCCI imports SBP Exports Dollar US dollar State Bank of Pakistan foreign exchange reserves USD PKR business community Pakistan Rupee SBP Governor private banks LCs SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar manipulation: SBP concludes probe

FDI plunges 59pc during HIFY23

C/A deficit dips 60pc in H1FY23 on lower imports

Countries lacking banking channels: ECC approves B2B barter trade mechanism

Food inflation highest in South Asia after Sri Lanka: World Bank

World Bank delays approval of $1.1bn loans for Pakistan

UAE has rolled over $2bn loan: SBP governor

Forex: industry makes prudent move

‘Gwadar plants on Thar coal’: Two Chinese loans to be confirmed soon

Revenue Div allowed to publish tax directory of MPs for 2020

Read more stories