Governor Ghulam Ali dissolves Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

  • Move comes after Chief Minister Mahmood Khan sent summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature
BR Web Desk Published 18 Jan, 2023 10:38am
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was dissolved on Wednesday after Governor Haji Ghulam Ali approved Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature,Aaj News reported.

On Tuesday, the CM sent the summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature to the governor.

“I, Mahmood Khan, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in pursuance of provisions of Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, do hereby forward my advice for dissolution of KP Assembly on January 17, 2023, at 17:00 hours,” the summary read.

CM sends summary for dissolution of KP assembly to governor

A notification from the governor was dispatched to CM Mahmood and Leader of the Opposition Akram Khan Durrani. The KP Assembly and provincial cabinet were dissolved with immediate effect under Clause 1 of Article 112 of the Constitution, the notification read.

On Saturday, CM Mahmood reiterated that he would not hesitate for even a moment to dissolve the provincial assembly as and when he is instructed by Imran Khan to do so.

“I have always said I am a humble worker of Imran Khan. I owe this office to him. I wouldn’t hesitate for a minute if he asks me to dissolve the provincial assembly,” he had said while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected body of the Peshawar Press Club.

KPK assemblies

