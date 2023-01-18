PML-N names Naqvi, Cheema for the post of caretaker CM

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has forwarded the names of former bureaucrat Ahad Khan Cheema and journalist Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi for the slot of caretaker chief minister to Governor Punjab Mohammad Baligh ur Rehman.

Hamza in a letter has also shown disagreement with the three names (Muhammad Naseer, Nasir Mahmood Khosa and Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera) proposed by CM Pervaiz Elahi. He has also authorised PML-N leader Malik Ahmed Khan to hold talks on this issue.

The PML-N leaders also took the PDM leaders into confidence before making public the two names.

Since the two nominees are considered close to the PML-N, there are remote chances for reaching consensus and the matter is likely to be referred to the parliamentary body in the assembly. If no consensus is made, the Election Commission would decide the name of caretaker Punjab CM.

Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi gained experience in journalism through an internship at CNN. While working at CNN, Mohsin Naqvi held the position of a producer and was utilised as a local resource for the foreign journalists. As CNN representative in Pakistan, he fulfilled various roles.

Ahad Khan Cheema was considered most trusted bureaucrat of Shehbaz Sharif. He was selected by the chief minister to oversee and manage the Lahore Metro Bus System (MBS) project due to his reputation for effective problem-solving, persuasive approach and leadership.

