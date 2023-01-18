AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
PTI to hold talks with JI on mayor’s seat: Hammad

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab General Secretary Hammad Azhar has said that they would hold talks with the Jamaat-e-Islami on the seat of mayor in Karachi.

He expressed these views during his visit to PTI membership camp here on Tuesday. He accused the Pakistan Peoples’ Party of rigging the elections in Karachi and added that they would not allow this in the upcoming general elections. “The people have decided that they would vote for PTI Chairman Imran Khan,” he added.

The former federal minister averred that a big change was coming in the country. He claimed that PTI would sweep the upcoming general election in Lahore; “unlike Karachi, it would not be possible to rig the election on the provincial capital”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Hammad Azhar PTI Imran Khan JI Mayor of Karachi

