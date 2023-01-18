KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 656,500 29.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 656,500 29.25 Topline Sec. AGP Limited 136,000 57.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,000 57.49 Surmawala Sec. Avanceon Limited 500 66.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 66.40 Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 200,000 10.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 10.50 Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 2,000,000 2.14 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 2.14 Topline Sec. Lucky Cement 15,000 393.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 393.00 K & I Global Maple Leaf Cement 37,585 21.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,585 21.00 Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,633,500 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,633,500 24.50 Topline Sec. Nishat Mills 100,000 49.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 49.10 Integrated Equities Whale Home 2,097,000 6.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,097,000 6.65 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.10 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,876,085 ===========================================================================================

