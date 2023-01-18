KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Adamjee Insurance 656,500 29.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 656,500 29.25
Topline Sec. AGP Limited 136,000 57.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 136,000 57.49
Surmawala Sec. Avanceon Limited 500 66.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 66.40
Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 200,000 10.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 10.50
Topline Sec. K-Electric Limited 2,000,000 2.14
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000,000 2.14
Topline Sec. Lucky Cement 15,000 393.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 393.00
K & I Global Maple Leaf Cement 37,585 21.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 37,585 21.00
Alfalah Sec. National Bank Pak. 1,633,500 24.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,633,500 24.50
Topline Sec. Nishat Mills 100,000 49.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 49.10
Integrated Equities Whale Home 2,097,000 6.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,097,000 6.65
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.10
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,876,085
===========================================================================================
