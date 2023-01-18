AVN 60.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-7.31%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 18 Jan, 2023 06:22am
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Tuesday (January 17, 2023)).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                 Adamjee Insurance                     656,500            29.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              656,500            29.25
Topline Sec.                 AGP Limited                           136,000            57.49
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              136,000            57.49
Surmawala Sec.               Avanceon Limited                          500            66.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  500            66.40
Topline Sec.                 Fauji Cement                          200,000            10.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              200,000            10.50
Topline Sec.                 K-Electric Limited                  2,000,000             2.14
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,000,000             2.14
Topline Sec.                 Lucky Cement                           15,000           393.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               15,000           393.00
K & I Global                 Maple Leaf Cement                      37,585            21.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               37,585            21.00
Alfalah Sec.                 National Bank Pak.                  1,633,500            24.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            1,633,500            24.50
Topline Sec.                 Nishat Mills                          100,000            49.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              100,000            49.10
Integrated Equities          Whale Home                          2,097,000             6.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            2,097,000             6.65
Arif Habib Ltd.              Worldcall Telecom                   5,000,000             1.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000,000             1.10
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                     11,876,085
===========================================================================================

