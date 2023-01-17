AVN 65.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 42.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
FCCL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 27.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.44%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.38%)
MLCF 20.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.46%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.34%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
TRG 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.85%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -2 (-0.05%)
BR30 13,758 Increased By 18.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 39,711 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 14,640 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan finance minister vows to win market confidence in debt management

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2023 09:58am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japan will strive to maintain market confidence by conducting responsible debt management, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, as 10-year government bond yields broke above the upper cap of 0.5% set by the central bank.

Asked whether the Bank of Japan (BOJ) should take any steps to rein in rising bond yields and correct market distortions, Suzuki told reporters that such a decision must be left up to the central bank to make as an independent institution.

Speculation is rife in financial markets that the BOJ will take further steps to address rising bond yields at its two-day policy-setting meeting, which ends on Wednesday. It surprised markets last month by widening the 10-year yield cap.

“Government bond yields are set by various factors in the market,” Suzuki said, adding that Japan must stick to fiscal discipline to maintain confidence in medium- to long-term fiscal sustainability.

“Rises in bond yields could push up interest payments on Japan’s debt that tops twice the size of its GDP, squeezing policy-related outlays and making Japan’s finances inflexible,” he said.

When asked about next BOJ governor, who will replace incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda when his term ends on April 8, Suzuki said the government would carefully consider conditions at the time in choosing the most appropriate person.

US, Japan sign deal to bolster cooperation on space

“The government will firmly proceed with steps to choose a person perceived to be the best, who can win parliament approval,” Suzuki said.

“I expect the BOJ to conduct monetary policy appropriately while taking the economy, prices and financial conditions into account” under whomever becomes new BOJ governor, he added.

Bank of Japan Japanese government Shunichi Suzuki

Comments

1000 characters

Japan finance minister vows to win market confidence in debt management

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories