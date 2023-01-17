AVN 65.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.06%)
BAFL 29.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
DFML 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
DGKC 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
EPCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.61%)
FCCL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
FFL 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KEL 2.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
MLCF 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.39%)
NETSOL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.4%)
OGDC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
PAEL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
TPLP 16.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 100.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.95%)
UNITY 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.14%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,917 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.06%)
BR30 13,763 Increased By 23.5 (0.17%)
KSE100 39,740 Increased By 19.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 14,654 Increased By 7.8 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-Q suspends Elahi’s membership

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2023 06:02am
Follow us

LAHORE: Internal differences within the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) intensified after the basic membership of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has been suspended for talking about the possibility of his party’s merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat also served a show cause notice to Elahi, which says “Your [Elahi] party membership is suspended until the explanation.”

A copy of notice has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which adds that the PML-Q, as a political party, maintains its individual identity, vote bank, party discipline, and rules and regulations which Elahi violated through his statements.

The notice says, “In relation to that, you [Elahi] are served a notice of seven days demanding an explanation within those days — either as an individual or by the lawyer — for such an unlawful and unconstitutional act, otherwise, action would be taken against you under the party constitution’s article 16 and article 50.”

Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema has also issued a show cause notice to Monis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, and Kamil Ali Agha restraining them that they cannot merge the PML-Q into any other party while being a party member.

The notices read that if you wanted to join another party, you had to leave the party membership.

“If the party discipline is violated, the party hierarchy would write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan for their termination.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi PTI ECP Tariq Bashir Cheema PMLQ Chaudhry Shujaat membership of Punjab Chief Minister

Comments

1000 characters

PML-Q suspends Elahi’s membership

Imported urea: ECC approves DTP, incidental charges

Senate passes SBP (Amendment) Bill-2021

SBP issues framework on outsourcing to CSPs

Punjab to hold snap polls?

India asked to hold ‘serious’ talks on Kashmir dispute

Transfer of hydro powerhouses to provinces suggested

Remittances, export proceeds: ECAP seeks special exchange rate

LCs issue: CMOs likely to get force majeure for new projects

Govt makes three financing models for e-bikes

Gas supply from MPCL: FKPCL asked to obtain PPIB’s consent

Read more stories