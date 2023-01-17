PML-Q suspends Elahi’s membership

LAHORE: Internal differences within the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) intensified after the basic membership of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi has been suspended for talking about the possibility of his party’s merger with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat also served a show cause notice to Elahi, which says “Your [Elahi] party membership is suspended until the explanation.”

A copy of notice has also been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which adds that the PML-Q, as a political party, maintains its individual identity, vote bank, party discipline, and rules and regulations which Elahi violated through his statements.

The notice says, “In relation to that, you [Elahi] are served a notice of seven days demanding an explanation within those days — either as an individual or by the lawyer — for such an unlawful and unconstitutional act, otherwise, action would be taken against you under the party constitution’s article 16 and article 50.”

Moreover, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q secretary general Tariq Bashir Cheema has also issued a show cause notice to Monis Elahi, Hussain Elahi, and Kamil Ali Agha restraining them that they cannot merge the PML-Q into any other party while being a party member.

The notices read that if you wanted to join another party, you had to leave the party membership.

“If the party discipline is violated, the party hierarchy would write a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan for their termination.”

