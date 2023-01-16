Former SCBA president Latif Afridi shot dead in Peshawar High Court

Former Supreme Court Bar Association president Latif Afridi was killed after he was shot at while at the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Aaj News reported.

The lawyer was immediately moved to the Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

As per reports, six bullets were fired at Afridi.

The police said the accused is in their custody. They have recovered a small weapon, identity card and a law license from the attacker.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the “brutal killing” on Twitter, adding that "the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is alarming."

He said that the provincial government should take immediate measures in this regard.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the murder of Afridi, saying that the lawyer was a strong supporter of democracy and a staunch opponent of extremism.