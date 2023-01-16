AVN 66.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.81%)
47 ‘flour sale points’ set up in Sargodha

APP Published 16 Jan, 2023 06:18am
SARGODHA: The district administration has set up 47 flour sale points across the district aimed to provide flour to the masses on control rates.

Taking to APP here on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Capt Nadeem Nasir (R) said the government was taking stern action against hoarders and illegal profiteers and would never allow anyone to create artificial shortage of flour across the district.

He said the district administration had set up 26 flour sale points in Sargodha, 6 in Kotmomin, 5 in Bhulwal, 4 in Sillanwali, 4 in Sahiwal and four in Bhera to facilitate the people.

The DC said that 9,118 flour bags would be provided to citizens in Sargodha, 1877 bags in Sillanwali, 1805 in Sahiwal, 1100 bags in Bhera, 4000 bags in Bhulwal, 4600 in Kotmomin and 1400 in Shahpur on daily basis and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

