SAU signs MoU with Hamdard University on joint research

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2023 06:02am
HYDERABAD: The Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Friday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Hamdard University Karachi for joint research on food security, medicinal, cosmetic plants, industry and agriculture.

Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor singed the MoU on behalf of the Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam while Vice Chancellor Dr Syed Shabib ul Hassan signed it for Hamdard University Karachi.

According to the MoU, both universities will organize joint research, seminars, workshops, meetings and conferences in the form of lectures and outreach activities in agriculture and related fields in order to explore innovative ideas and solutions as well as exchange data and information through technical and scientific publications.

Both institutions will help each other in development and promotion of further cooperation in research activities and establishing linkages with professional stakeholders with relevant corporations, food security, medicine, cosmetics industries and agriculture etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri said the agriculture sector plays an important role and there is scope for more research and discovery in this field.

He informed that Sindh Agriculture University and Hamdard University will further promote the research of plants required for medicinal, oil and cosmetic industries, especially in Thar, Kohistan, Kachho and other arid areas of Sindh.

Dr. Syed Shabib ul Hasan, Vice Chancellor Hamdard University said that Hakeem Muhammad Saeed founded this university in 1991 and now it has emerged as one of the top institutions of higher education and learning in Pakistan.

Among others, Pro Vice Chancellor Sub-Campus Umarkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr. Amjad Mirani, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miyano, Prof. Dr. Aamir Saleem, Dr. Shamim Akhtar, Dr. Shahnawaz Marri and Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah were also present on the occasion.

