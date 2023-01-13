AVN 66.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.57%)
BAFL 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.67%)
BOP 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
DFML 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.49%)
DGKC 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.26%)
EPCL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
FCCL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.67%)
FLYNG 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.48%)
GGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
HUBC 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.74%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 27.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.58%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.89%)
MLCF 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.55%)
NETSOL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.4%)
OGDC 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.68 (-5.38%)
PAEL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.62%)
PPL 76.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-6.61%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.79%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.13%)
SNGP 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.69%)
TPLP 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.53%)
TRG 105.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-2.63%)
UNITY 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 3,987 Decreased By -61 (-1.51%)
BR30 14,127 Decreased By -383.8 (-2.64%)
KSE100 40,323 Decreased By -480.4 (-1.18%)
KSE30 14,896 Decreased By -201.2 (-1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia gold: China premiums rally; record-high India prices discourage buying

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2023 04:56pm
Follow us

Premiums for physical gold rose sharply in China this week, buoyed by optimism around the country’s reopening before Lunar New Year festivities, while Indian traders offered steeper discounts as record-high local prices dented consumer sentiment.

Premiums as high as $30 an ounce over global benchmark spot prices were charged in top bullion consumer China, compared with last week’s $8-$14 range.

“The Chinese re-opening is a mixed bag of expectations… it is freeing up the economy and by extension demand for gold is firm, but the rapid rise in COVID cases threatens to throw the positive developments into reverse,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Buying in China normally picks up ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, which this year run from Jan. 21.

Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS PAMP, said the premiums remained in a volatile range this week, and the current purchasing power may also be partly due to an appreciation in the Chinese yuan.

Meanwhile, gold discounts in India widened to their highest level in six months as local gold prices rallied to an all-time high, surpassing a previous record hit in August 2020.

“Buyers are just waiting for the correction,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bank.

Dealers were offering a discount of up to $35 an ounce over official domestic prices — inclusive of the 15% import and 3% sales levies, up from the previous week’s $32.

Asia Gold: India demand slows as high prices, holidays put off customers

Discounts are widening as grey market operators aggressively sell gold in the market as their margin increases along with the rise in bullion prices, said a Chennai-based bullion dealer.

Indian gold refiners have nearly stopped imports of gold ore, a semi-pure alloy, as grey market operators offer hefty discounts to market rates and cut into their slender margins, making business a losing proposition.

In Hong Kong, gold was sold on par with the benchmark to a premium of $3, while in Singapore it ranged between $1.50 and $3.

Gold Prices Asia Gold Asia Gold price

Comments

1000 characters

Asia gold: China premiums rally; record-high India prices discourage buying

18th straight loss: rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown again due to inventory shortage

Indus Motor Company increases car prices across entire lineup

ECP says local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad to take place on Jan 15

Pakistan’s first electric bus service launched in Sindh: Sharjeel Memon

Sitara Peroxide halts production for a month due to global economic slowdown

Sri Lanka to slash military by a third to cut costs

Dollar shortage bites, steel-maker temporarily shuts operations

Russia all set to discuss oil, LNG deals during IGC

Crisis of shortage of raw material in industries intensifies

Read more stories