Jan 12, 2023
Martin Dow group launches scholarships for IBA students

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2023 05:51am
KARACHI: Martin Dow, the multinational healthcare group in Pakistan, has launched another initiative for deserving students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, under the title of M Jawed Akhai Scholarships.

Chairman of Martin Dow Group Ali Akhai met IBA’s Executive Director Dr S Akbar Zaidi to formalise the scholarship programme aimed at strengthening the legacy of the founding chairman.

Under this programme, scholarships in the memories of M Jawed Akhai will fund the education of deserving students at IBA.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Ali Akhai said, “Jawed Akhai, the founding chairman of Martin Dow Group, focused on improving the quality of life of underprivileged communities and making sustainability a part of Martin Dow’s business model as per our core values. We are here to improve the quality of life of the communities we serve, which is a reflection of our belief in Creating Distinction for Life.”

“We are taking this legacy forward by further enhancing the relationship with the IBA Karachi through the M Jawed Akhai Scholarships for the needy, contributing to sustainable causes and building positive connections with communities,” he added.

Till now, the Martin Dow Group has been IBA's long-standing partner in delivering an international-standard health & learning environment to students. The Martin Dow Health Centre was established to provide free of cost medical treatment to students, faculty, and staff members at the IBA. Besides, M Jawed Akhai gold medals and shields were introduced to motivate & reward the best in class at the IBA.

