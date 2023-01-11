AVN 68.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.3%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
DFML 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
DGKC 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.13%)
EPCL 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
FCCL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
HUBC 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 20.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.09%)
NETSOL 88.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.28%)
OGDC 86.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.94%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 81.50 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.01%)
PRL 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.44%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.72%)
TRG 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.63%)
UNITY 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,049 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,460 Increased By 53.6 (0.37%)
KSE100 40,766 Decreased By -35.8 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,138 Increased By 31.1 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

LVMH shakes up leadership at Dior, Louis Vuitton

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 02:10pm
Delphine Arnault, daughter of Bernard Arnault, has been appointed CEO of Christian Dior Couture, the group LVMH announced on January 11, 2023. Photo: AFP
Delphine Arnault, daughter of Bernard Arnault, has been appointed CEO of Christian Dior Couture, the group LVMH announced on January 11, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

PARIS: French luxury group LVMH announced a leadership shuffle on Wednesday, naming new chief executives at major brands Christian Dior Couture and Louis Vuitton.

Delphine Arnault, a top executive at Louis Vuitton and daughter of billionaire LVMH boss Bernard Arnault, will become CEO of perfume and fashion house Dior, LVMH said in a statement.

LVMH chairman’s son Antoine Arnault to head family holding Christian Dior

Bernard Arnault said in a statement that his daughter's appointment is the "continuation of a career of excellence in fashion and leather goods".

Under her direction, he said, the brand was able to "fly from record to record" and her "sharp eye and incomparable experience will be decisive assets in the continued development of Christian Dior."

She will succeed Pietro Beccari, who will replace Michale Burke as head of Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury brand famous for its handbags bedecked with the initials 'LV'.

Bernard Arnault praised Beccari for his "exceptional work" as head of Dior over the past five years.

"Nobody doubts that he will lead Louis Vuitton towards even greater desirability and success," Arnault said.

Elon Musk briefly loses title as world's richest person to LVMH's Arnault: Forbes

Bernard Arnault praised Burke for his "great job" during 10 years at the helm of Louis Vuitton which helped to "widen the gap with our competition".

Burke will take up a new position alongside Bernard Arnault.

LVMH Louis Vuitton Christian Dior Bernard Arnault Delphine Arnault

Comments

1000 characters

LVMH shakes up leadership at Dior, Louis Vuitton

LHC resumes hearing on Punjab CM de-notification

NA body approves ‘Imports and Exports (Control) Amendment Bill, 2022’

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

British police probe uranium package seized at Heathrow

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on PTA

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Read more stories