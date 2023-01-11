AVN 68.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.28%)
BAFL 29.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.68%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
DFML 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.17%)
EPCL 44.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.97%)
FCCL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
FLYNG 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.56%)
HUBC 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
KAPCO 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
KEL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
MLCF 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.47%)
NETSOL 88.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.06%)
OGDC 86.60 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.66%)
PAEL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PIBTL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
PPL 81.40 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.88%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.44%)
TELE 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
TRG 108.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.67%)
UNITY 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,049 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,463 Increased By 55.7 (0.39%)
KSE100 40,777 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,146 Increased By 39.2 (0.26%)
European stock markets open higher

AFP Published 11 Jan, 2023 01:25pm
LONDON: Europe’s major stock markets advanced at the open on Wednesday, after a broadly positive session in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 percent to 7,706.99 points, compared with Tuesday’s closing level.

Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.2 percent to 14,798.95 and the Paris CAC 40 also increased 0.2 percent to 6,880.

European shares dip as rate hike nerves crimp rally

Most Asian equities pushed higher as investors were buoyed by China’s reopening and optimism that key data due this week will signal a further slowdown in US inflation.

FTSE 100 index Europe stock markets

