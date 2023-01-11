European stock markets open higher

LONDON: Europe’s major stock markets advanced at the open on Wednesday, after a broadly positive session in Asia.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 percent to 7,706.99 points, compared with Tuesday’s closing level.

Frankfurt’s DAX gained 0.2 percent to 14,798.95 and the Paris CAC 40 also increased 0.2 percent to 6,880.

Most Asian equities pushed higher as investors were buoyed by China’s reopening and optimism that key data due this week will signal a further slowdown in US inflation.