AVN 69.39 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.6%)
BAFL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.18%)
BOP 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.87%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (8.01%)
DGKC 47.56 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.28%)
EPCL 44.51 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.51%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
FFL 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.08%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.21%)
GGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.69%)
HUBC 60.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.8%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
KEL 2.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
MLCF 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.85%)
NETSOL 89.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.07%)
OGDC 84.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.38%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.41%)
PRL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
SNGP 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3%)
TELE 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
TPLP 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.86%)
TRG 110.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.38%)
UNITY 15.03 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.28%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,049 Increased By 37.2 (0.93%)
BR30 14,407 Increased By 138.6 (0.97%)
KSE100 40,802 Increased By 296.7 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,107 Increased By 95.1 (0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Global support to expedite work in flood-hit areas: Bilawal

APP Published 11 Jan, 2023 05:53am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the international community and the global financial institutions had pledged more than $9 billion for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas of Pakistan and expressed the hope that the process would now be expedited.

The minister, in a video message shared on his Twitter handle from Geneva, termed the co-hosting of the ‘Resilient Pakistan’ conference in Geneva a huge success for Pakistan as they had received pledges more than their expectations.

Expressing gratitude to the international community, he said with the financial support, they would be able to commence work on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas, repairing of damaged infrastructure, agriculture, and poverty alleviation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal said they were thankful to all the countries and institutions for making pledges of more than $ 9 billion and particularly mentioned the United Nations Secretary-General, China, the United States, the European Union, French President Macron, the Middle East countries, all friends and others.

“The entire world stands shoulders to shoulders with Pakistan,” he added.

Separately, the foreign minister posted in his video message: “Good news, Resilient Pakistan conference has exceeded expectations. The international community has united in solidarity with Pakistan’s flood victims and pledged 9 billion dollars for recon, rehab and relief. We are particularly grateful to Antonio Guterres for his leadership.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Floods in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Global support to expedite work in flood-hit areas: Bilawal

KSA says could boost investments to $10bn

PM to visit UAE tomorrow

Chinese projects: Bilawal talks to Qin, iterates govt’s security resolve

PM forms committee: Govt wants private sector’s entry to Discos

Govt tells SC: Rs114bn given to PIACL since 2018

ECC likely to take some key decisions today

Steel prices surge to all-time high level

0.15m less containers arrived in Jul-Dec: FBR

Digital services: SBP issues guidelines for downtime

Sugar export to be halted if local price rises: ECC

Read more stories