KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 10, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 234.70 237.00 NOK 24.85 24.95
SAUDIA RIYAL 66.70 67.30 SEK 23.72 23.82
UAE DIRHAM 68.60 69.30 AUD $ 171.00 173.00
EURO 268.30 271.00 CAD $ 186.00 188.00
UK POUND 304.00 307.00 INDIAN RUPEE 2.40 2.80
JAPANI YEN 1.87680 1.89680 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 41.00
CHF 269.62 270.62 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.80
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments