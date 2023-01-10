'Threatening calls from unknown numbers' should be investigated: Fawad

Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry alleged Tuesday that his party's lawmakers in Punjab were receiving "threatening calls from unknown numbers" as he requested Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to investigate the matter, Aaj News reported.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Fawad said that PTI doesn't believe in confrontation with the institutions.

"We want a working relationship with the establishment," he said adding "an independent inquiry should be held to investigate the issue."

Fawad insisted that the army chief should "ensure the institution's neutrality" in the matter of the vote of confidence against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged that the military establishment doesn't appear to be neutral over the issue of the vote of confidence.

"Our people are being forced to vote against Parvez Elahi in the vote of confidence. So far, at least three of our Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) have confirmed being approached by the establishment people," he said while speaking to the court reporters at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Fawad, in his media talk today, said that people talking about the "minus Imran" formula should know that there is no "future of Pakistan's politics with Imran Khan."

"Imran Khan is a symbol of unity and an asset of Pakistan," he said, adding that ending the PTI chief's role in the country's politics would amount to imposing martial law in the country.

Criticising the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said that the electoral watchdog was ready for everything except holding elections.

Fawad said that his party will move to court against the ECP's decision to issue bailable arrest warrants for PTI leader Imran Khan.

Earlier on Tuesday, ECP rejected the pleas of PTI leaders seeking an exemption from appearing before the electoral body. The commission issued arrest warrants for the politicians against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. The hearing has been adjourned till January 17.

PTI leader, once again reiterated that his party had sufficient numbers in the Punjab assembly to make CM Elahi's vote of confidence successful.

"We will complete the process soon as we have the support of 188 lawmakers," he said.

Fawad's presser comes hours after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers stormed the Punjab Assembly and clashed with the police as the controversy around a vote of confidence for Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi continued.

The unrest came after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated that Elahi and provincial Speaker Sibtain Khan had asked the police not to let opposition members enter the premises.

The doors of the assembly were closed and security guards remained on high alert after there was a ruckus on Monday during which the opposition challenged the provincial chief minister to prove that he has the requisite numbers to win a vote of confidence.

On December 19, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had submitted a no-confidence motion against Elahi, two days after PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their assemblies on December 23.

Elahi was due to take the vote of confidence before January 11. However, the PTI decided last week against holding the vote of confidence of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi on January 9.

The vote of confidence was not on the agenda of the Punjab assembly’s meeting scheduled for Monday.