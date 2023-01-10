AVN 69.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.05%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.82%)
BOP 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.71%)
CNERGY 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
DFML 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.25%)
DGKC 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.94%)
EPCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.37%)
FCCL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
FFL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.43%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 60.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.69%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
KEL 2.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 21.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.88%)
NETSOL 89.45 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.67%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.56%)
PIBTL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
PRL 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.14%)
SILK 0.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TELE 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.71%)
TPLP 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
TRG 110.31 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.29%)
UNITY 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,044 Increased By 31.9 (0.8%)
BR30 14,365 Increased By 97.2 (0.68%)
KSE100 40,743 Increased By 238.4 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,101 Increased By 88.8 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Petroleum Levy: Target still out of reach

BR Research Published 10 Jan, 2023 08:42am
Follow us

As Pakistan eagerly awaits the delayed IMF review, it is almost certain that it won’t come without the authorities agreeing on revised targets on petroleum tax revenues for the rest of the year. With the petroleum demand going down by 20 percent year-on-year in 1HFY23, largely due to increased retail prices, the tax collection on HSD and petrol is expected to have stayed around Rs220 billion for the first half of the fiscal year.

This is around a quarter of the annual revised target agreed with the IMF in November 2022. One wonders if the IMF will insist on the previous Petroleum Levy target of Rs855 billion or offer some leeway. It has to be kept in mind that there is not much juice left to squeeze in terms of PL, especially on motor gasoline (petrol) which reached its maximum limit of Rs50/ltr in November 2022.

Authorities have been reluctant to increase PL on high-speed diesel (HSD) at the same pace, but that too has caught up. The PL on both petrol and HSD is well in line with the timelines agreed upon with the IMF, with Pakistan likely to impose a higher average levy for 2HFY23 than what was agreed in November. For the 1HFY23, the average PL on petrol and HSD has stood at Rs25/ltr.

For PL collection to be anywhere close to the target, PL upper limits will have to be increased beyond Rs50/ltr and the tax needs to stay at Rs60/ltr or more to achieve the target. That is clearly not happening unless oil prices unexpectedly go crashing, offering massive room to maneuver. One needs to remember that any increase in prices will likely lead to reduced official consumption, as a result of an organic drop in demand and increased smuggling incentives, particularly in the case of HSD.

Even if the consumption in 2HFY23 miraculously stays at par with last year (which was a record high), the PL collection will stay shy of Rs855 billion, but it will still be a massive achievement. The likeliest scenario is if the IMF insists on maximum PL on both petrol and HSD for the rest of the fiscal year, which could lead to annual PL collection at around 75 percent of the total. Mind you, the Fund could ask for GST on petroleum, which has been suspended for quite a while – which could push retail prices further north and dent consumption, hitting PL prospects.

Oil prices have continued to play seesaw, but with strong demand signals emerging from China and likely continuation of tight supply – there is little reason to expect prices to crash. It is also fair to assume any IMF approval would not come without a forced change in foreign exchange strategy, adding more pressure on retail prices.

IMF tax revenues petroleum levy High Speed Diesel (HSD)

Comments

1000 characters

Petroleum Levy: Target still out of reach

Disaster risk reconstruction: ADB to reprioritise $1bn over 3 years

Meeting between Dar, IMF officials: Pakistan reaffirms commitment

Pakistan may dodge default in next 6 months: Bloomberg

Demands for reforms: PM asks IMF for a pause

Donors pledge more than $9bn to help flood recovery

Two shipments of wheat arrive

SBP seeks feeder-wise data of power consumers

Govt criticised for allowing import of luxury cars

Rs3bn needed to remove NJHPP blockage: govt

Car making components: FBR to charge 15pc duty on import

Read more stories