AVN 68.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.72%)
BAFL 29.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.1%)
BOP 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.22%)
DFML 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-7.14%)
DGKC 47.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.86%)
EPCL 43.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.08%)
FCCL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.68%)
FFL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.53%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
HUBC 60.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
KAPCO 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.24%)
MLCF 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.63%)
NETSOL 88.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.8%)
OGDC 84.83 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.58%)
PAEL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.8%)
PPL 78.99 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (3.66%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.05%)
SNGP 42.07 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
TPLP 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.04%)
TRG 109.09 Decreased By ▼ -7.26 (-6.24%)
UNITY 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.8%)
BR100 4,012 Decreased By -55.8 (-1.37%)
BR30 14,268 Decreased By -159.8 (-1.11%)
KSE100 40,505 Decreased By -502.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 15,012 Decreased By -168.1 (-1.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Roberto Martinez named as Portugal coach

AFP Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:43pm
Follow us

LISBON: Roberto Martinez was named as the new coach of Portugal on Monday, having stepped down as Belgium coach after their elimination from the World Cup in Qatar in the group stage.

The 49-year-old Spaniard takes over from Fernando Santos and the most pressing issue in his in-tray will be to clarify the situation of skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, who has just signed for Saudi club Al Nassr.

“My point of departure will be the squad of 26 players who played in the World Cup, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them,” Martinez told a press conference.

Martinez added that he would make his decisions “on the pitch and not in an office”.

Martinez, who cut his managerial teeth at Swansea City, Wigan Athletic and Everton, took over as Belgium coach in 2016, leading the side to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Under his leadership, Belgium were top of the FIFA world rankings for more than three years.

But his time with the Red Devils came unstuck in Qatar, where they overcame Canada 1-0, but were then beaten 2-0 by Morocco before a goaless draw with Croatia ensured an early departure.

Portugal had Santos at the helm for eight years and the 68-year-old led the team to their first ever international titles: the 2016 European Championship and the inaugural 2019 Nations League.

Santos quit as coach five days after Portugal exited the World Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Portugal Roberto Martinez

Comments

1000 characters

Roberto Martinez named as Portugal coach

Experts react as Pakistan manages to secure pledges of over $8.5bn in Geneva

14th successive loss: rupee falls yet again against US dollar

Pakistan likely to dodge default in next 6 months, but troubles not over: Bloomberg

Negative sentiment dents PSX, KSE-100 loses over 500 points

Asad Umar says PTI has required numbers for CM Elahi's vote of confidence

COAS Munir, Saudi Crown Prince review bilateral relations, number of issues

Mari announces 2023’s first discovery in Sindh

Dubai’s AED32 trillion economic agenda ‘ambitious but very achievable’

Oil jumps 3% on demand optimism as China borders reopen

LG polls in Hyderabad, Karachi to be held per schedule: ECP

Read more stories