AVN 68.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.65%)
BAFL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.91%)
BOP 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.12%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DFML 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.94%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.03%)
EPCL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.46%)
FCCL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
FFL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.86%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.9%)
KAPCO 27.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.43%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.43%)
MLCF 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.36%)
NETSOL 87.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.12%)
OGDC 83.99 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.55%)
PAEL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PPL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.71%)
PRL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.88%)
TELE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
TPLP 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.27%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.55 (-7.35%)
UNITY 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,020 Decreased By -48.1 (-1.18%)
BR30 14,224 Decreased By -203.6 (-1.41%)
KSE100 40,577 Decreased By -430.6 (-1.05%)
KSE30 15,034 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.97%)
Indian shares climb tracking Asia; Q3 results eyed

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2023 11:00am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Monday, aided by a broad risk-on sentiment in the region after US data hinted at less aggressive rate hikes, with investors turning their focus to corporate health as earnings season kicks off.

The Nifty 50 index climbed 0.61% to 17,967.85 as of 9:24 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.55% at 60,228.45.

Overnight gains on Wall Street on Friday helped gains, with US payrolls expanding more than expected even as wage increases slowed and eased worries about the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate hike decisions.

Broader Asian equities also got a boost from China re-opening its borders on hopes that it could improve the outlook for the global economy.

The MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.9% to a five-month high. At home, IT major Tata Consultancy Services was 1% higher, ahead of its third-quarter results.

Indian shares begin year with weekly losses on earnings

The IT and metal indexes climbed more than 1% each in early trade.

Among other stocks, state-run electricity trader PTC India Ltd jumped 5% after a media report that the Adani Group was among possible bidders eyeing the acquisition of a stake in the company.

Indian shares

