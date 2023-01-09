AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
Jan 09, 2023
Ombudsman mediates to provide Rs87.5m relief to 16 complainants

APP Published 09 Jan, 2023 06:01am
LAHORE: The Ombudsman Punjab office provided cumulative financial relief of more than Rs 87.5 million to 16 applicants belonging to different districts by redressing their complaints related to provincial government departments.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab office said here on Sunday that on the intervention of ombudsman office, Afrah Ejaz of Lahore had been given pension dues worth Rs 2,777,226 by the district education authority Faisalabad while the University of Agriculture Faisalabad paid Rs 4,223,826 to Hafiz Saqib Nawab. Similarly, Sheikh Adnan Ahmad got outstanding dues amounting to Rs 7,922,520

from the district health authority Sheikhupura after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

In a similar development, the spokesman mentioned that a plaintiff Muhammad Tayyab Azeem Tariq received total pending dues of Rs 21,429,000 from Mayo Hospital Lahore, while Naseer Ahmad succeeded in obtaining emoluments of Rs 15,379,756 from the school education department after the ombudsman office interposed to resolve their issues.

Following the instructions of the ombudsman office regarding the redressal of public complaints, the education department paid Rs 2,973,651 to Irshad Fatimah of Bahawalpur while deciding her family pension case and provided pension dues of Rs 3,022,371 to Khalida Parveen of Jhang.

Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 2.2 million and Rs 2.5 million had also been given by SED to Adil Aftab and Faiz Elahi of Multan after the disposal of their cases, the spokesman noted.

The spokesman reported that the mediation of the ombudsman office had resulted in a payment of employment dues valuing Rs 2,411,703 to Sheikhupura-based plaintiff Naveeda Kauser by the highways department.

