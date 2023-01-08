AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

‘Nervous’ Shiffrin equals women’s World Cup victory record

AFP Published 08 Jan, 2023 06:35pm
Follow us

KRANJSKA GORA: Mikaela Shiffrin equalled Lindsey Vonn’s women’s record of 82 World Cup victories when she won the giant slalom at Kranjska Gora on Sunday.

The 27-year-old American produced two stunning runs to beat the Italian Federica Brignone by 0.77 seconds. The Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami was third, 0.97sec beind Shiffrin.

“I was a little nervous because of the record,” Shiffrin told broadcaster Eurosport.

“I wanted to ski well and I did it. I can’t believe it.

“It was pretty amazing conditions. I got reports from the coaches that everything is fully attackable and today I wanted to fight for it.”

Shiffrin, who could only finish sixth in Saturday’s first giant slalom, is now just four wins shy of matching the overall record of 86 wins held by the Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark, who dominated the men’s slalom and giant slalom disciplines for a decade from 1975 before retiring in 1989.

Mikaela Shiffrin Lindsey Vonn

Comments

1000 characters

‘Nervous’ Shiffrin equals women’s World Cup victory record

PM Shehbaz to leave for Geneva today, will present case of Pakistan's flood victims

Russia claims it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in rocket attack

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey: newspaper

Saudi, Qatar ends higher as China scraps COVID curbs

Pakistan, New Zealand build towards World Cup with ODI series

Qatar, Chevron to build $6 billion gas-to-plastics plant

Mercedes expects double-digit growth in India in 2023 despite weak Indian rupee

IMF says its delegation expected to meet Finance Minister Dar on sidelines of Geneva conference

Pakistan repays over $1bn external debt

Govt required to convince IMF: Tarin

Read more stories