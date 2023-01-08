Prices of flour, chicken witness significant increase

ISLAMABAD: The wheat flour and chicken prices have witnessed a significant increase during past week against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Chicken price went up from Rs 13,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs 14,500 which in retail, is being sold at Rs420 per kg against Rs350 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs680 per kg against Rs550 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs 7,880 per carton to Rs8,200 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs290 per dozen against Rs275 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increase as the best quality wheat flour in the wholesale is available at Rs 2,280 per 15kg bag against Rs 1,880, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,320 per 15kg bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs 2,250 against Rs 1,860 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,280 per bag against Rs 1,860.

The survey observed a mixed trend in the prices of other kitchen items as prices of most of the vegetables, powder chilies and rice witnessed a decline, while pulses, packed milk, spices, fresh milk, and turmeric prices remained unchanged. The survey observed an increase in the prices of bathing soap, shoe polish, shampoos, matchbox and other daily use items.

The survey observed no changes in the transportation cost as passengers and goods transporters are charging old fares despite a reduction in petrol and high-speed diesel oil prices.

Prices of packed spices remained stable at Rs90 per pack, prepared tea cup price went up from Rs45 per cup to Rs50 per cup, cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs160 per plate, and cooked vegetable at Rs160 per plate, however, roti prices following the increase in wheat flour price has been increased from Rs15 to Rs20, while hotel owners and tandoor operators are all set to further increase the roti prices.

Lipton Yellow Label tea one kg pack price remained unchanged at Rs 1,400 per kg, powder chili price went down from Rs750 per kg to Rs600 per kg, and turmeric powder price remained stable at Rs350 per kg.

Sugar price went up slightly up from Rs 4,480 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,500 per bag which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs95-100 per kg.

Rice prices which witnessed significant increase during past few weeks during the week under review witnessed a decline as the best quality basmati rice is available at Rs 11,000 per 40 kg bag against Rs 11,500 per bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs270 per kg against Rs280, normal quality Basmati rice being sold at Rs 9,000 per 40kg bag against Rs 9,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs250 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 6,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs160 per kg.

B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went down from Rs 5,200 per 16 pack carton to Rs 5,100, which in retail is being sold at Rs450 per pack of 900 grams while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands prices remained unchanged as Dalda is available at Rs 2,500 per 5kg tin.

Pulses price also witnessed no change as best quality maash is available at Rs330 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs320 per kg, bean lentil at Rs330 per kg, moong at Rs210 per kg, and masoor at Rs220 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices as Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs65 per pack of 200 grams. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. However, traders have told this correspondent that Nestle Milk Pak, the market leader in supplying of packed milk is once again mulling to increase the prices by creating an artificial shortage which is likely to be charged within next few days.

Ginger price went down from Rs350 per kg to Rs320 per kg in the wholesale market which in retail is still being sold at Rs400 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs260 per kg to Rs225 per kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and China garlic price went down from Rs330 per kg to Rs300 per kg in wholesale market which in retail is available at Rs360 per kg.

Potato price further went down from Rs160-230 per 5 kg in wholesale market to Rs140-200 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-60 per kg against Rs40-65 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs230-270 per 5kg to Rs200-250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs50-60 per kg against Rs50-65 per kg, while price of onions remained unchanged at Rs150-230 per kg level.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices.

Capsicum remained stable at Rs70 per kg, okra price went down from Rs150 per kg to Rs130 per kg, pumpkin price went down from Rs75 per kg to Rs65 per kg, yam price went down from Rs140 per kg to Rs120 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went down from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs200 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs50-60 per kg against Rs60-70 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs130 per 5kg to Rs180 which in retail is being sold at Rs50 per kg against Rs40 per kg.

