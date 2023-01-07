AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

Rizwan Bhatti Published January 7, 2023 Updated January 7, 2023 08:40am
Follow us

KARACHI: The pace of domestic debt accumulation further accelerated by 6 percent during this fiscal year (FY23) and reached all time level of Rs 33 trillion mark end of November 2022.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government’s domestic debt rose by 6 percent during the first five months of this fiscal year. Total domestic debt stocks reached historical level of Rs 32.929 trillion at the end of Nov 22 compared to Rs 31.037 trillion in June 22, depicting an increase of Rs 1.9 trillion.

Year on Year basis, the country’s total debt surged by 23 percent or Rs 6 trillion, as it was Rs 26.827 trillion in Nov 21.

For the past one year, the country is facing a serious financial crunch that forced the federal government to obtain fresh loans from domestic, as well as, from external resources to meet its financial needs.

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

The recent increase in debt burden emanated from higher fiscal and current account deficit.

Within domestic sources, the government mainly relied on commercial banks to adhere to its commitment of zero fresh borrowing from SBP in line with the SBP Act.

The detailed analysis revealed that, during the period under review, the major increase was witnessed in the permanent debt, which posted 10 percent growth.

The country’s permanent debt surged to Rs 22.926 trillion in Nov 22 up from Rs 20.844 trillion in June 22. This includes federal government and provincial government borrowing, Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), GOP Ijara Sukuk, prize bonds, and Bai-Muajjal of Sukuk.

Similarly, the upward trend was also seen in the floating debt, which went up by Rs 457 billion during July-Nov of this fiscal year and stood at Rs 6.85 trillion end of Nov 22. This debt includes Market Treasury Bills and Bai Muajjal.

However, the country’s unfunded debt stocks witnessed 7 percent decline during July-Nov of FY23. Unfunded debt declined to Rs 3.098 trillion in Nov 22 as against Rs 3.336 trillion in June 22.

In addition, during the period under review, the country’s total liabilities declined from Rs 772 billion in June 22 to Rs 666 billion in Nov 22.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP Federal Government State Bank of Pakistan Debt stocks government’s domestic debt debts Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Pace of domestic debt accumulation accelerates

IMF team due in a couple of days, says PM: Businesspeople urged to support govt’s energy plan

Economic challenges: Dar has failed to provide any roadmap: Tarin

Pakistan: Weekly SPI sharply up 1.09pc

Polyester, other goods: DGCV Karachi revises import values upward

Pakistan fully committed to IMF programme: PM

Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality

Challenge of terrorism: PM for enhanced institutional coordination

Economy: EAG underscores need for reforms

Insurance industry: SECP chief for improving service standards

Read more stories