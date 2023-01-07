Sedition case: Court defers indictment of Shahbaz Gill till 20th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, deferred the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case filed against him till January 20.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra while hearing the case issued a bailable arrest warrant against another suspect Ammad Yusuf, and adjourned till January 20.

Special prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and Gill’s lawyer Burhan appeared before the court. Gill arrived in the court in an ambulance on oxygen support from Lahore as the court had issued his bailable arrest warrant. Gill was admitted to Lahore’s Services Hospital owing to shortness of breath.

The PTI leader was arrested on August 9 last year on charges of sedition and inciting the public against the state institutions. He got bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the same case on September 15, 2022.

