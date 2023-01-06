AVN 71.22 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (6.12%)
BAFL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
BOP 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.58%)
DFML 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.58%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 44.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.37%)
FCCL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 61.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.01%)
MLCF 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.03%)
NETSOL 90.72 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (2.8%)
OGDC 82.31 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (2.9%)
PAEL 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.38%)
PRL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.72%)
TELE 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.96%)
TPLP 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
TRG 116.18 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (2.54%)
UNITY 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 33.5 (0.83%)
BR30 14,428 Increased By 254 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 290.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,180 Increased By 126.7 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

WWE confirms former chief Vince McMahon’s return to board

Reuters Published 06 Jan, 2023 09:48pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Vince McMahon, the former chief of World Wrestling Entertainment, is returning to the board of the company that he transformed from a regional player in a highly fragmented industry of the 1980s to a global giant, WWE said on Friday.

Shares of the entertainment firm rose about 16%, as WWE also said that it would explore strategic alternatives confirming an earlier statement by McMahon.

McMahon, 77, said on Thursday that he expects to assume the role of executive chairman at WWE, to involve himself in the company’s media rights negotiation process.

WWE’s board is currently chaired by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon. The company did not state what position Vince McMahon would hold at the board. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former executive, who holds majority of voting power in the company, had informed WWE that he was electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to the board.

WWE confirmed the appointments on Friday.

McMahon, who ran the company for four decades, said that the only way for WWE to fully capitalize on growing demand for content and live entertainment was for him to return as executive chairman.

McMahon retired in July last year as the company’s CEO and chairman, following an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

Later, WWE said that it found some unrecorded expenses tied to McMahon.

Vince McMahon WWE

Comments

1000 characters

WWE confirms former chief Vince McMahon’s return to board

13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s imports threatened as forex reserves hit lowest level since April 2014

Pakistan Business Council urges stakeholders to seek debt waivers

Fed seen slowing rate hike pace further next month

Pak Suzuki extends plant shutdown to January 13

Taliban official criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings

KSE-100 surpasses 41,000-point mark on IMF optimism

Sarfaraz foils New Zealand to salvage draw in second Test

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Pakistan needs billions for flood recovery, UN urges

Read more stories