Jan 06, 2023
Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency trades at 227 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Jan, 2023 11:32am
Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal gain against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, improving 0.05% in the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At around 10:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 227, an appreciation of Re0.12, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar for the twelfth successive session to settle at 227.12 after a decline of Re0.17 or 0.07%.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $245 million to a highly critical level of $5.58 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

This is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since April 2014.

Dwindling FX reserves have left policymakers in Pakistan scrambling to arrange funds amid heightened worries over the country’s debt payments and ability to finance imports.

Internationally, the dollar held near an almost one-month high on Friday, after US economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive rate hike path.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, data on Thursday showed.

A separate report also revealed that private employment increased by 235,000 jobs last month, far exceeding expectations for a 150,000 increase.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index jumped 0.9% to a nearly one-month peak of 105.27 overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose as much as $1 on Friday, extending gains from the previous trading session on hopes of a China demand boost and after data showed lower fuel inventories in the United States following a winter storm that hit during the year-end.

