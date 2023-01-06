13th straight loss: rupee records marginal depreciation against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar for the 13th straight session, depreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Friday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee declined by Re0.02 to close at 227.14.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated against the US dollar for the twelfth successive session to settle at 227.12 after a decline of Re0.17 or 0.07%.

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell another $245 million to a highly critical level of $5.58 billion, data released on Thursday showed.

This is the lowest level of SBP-held reserves since April 2014.

Dwindling FX reserves have left policymakers in Pakistan scrambling to arrange funds amid heightened worries over the country’s debt payments and ability to finance imports.

Internationally, the dollar held near an almost one-month high on Friday, after US economic data highlighted a still-tight labour market that could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive rate hike path.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, data on Thursday showed.

A separate report also revealed that private employment increased by 235,000 jobs last month, far exceeding expectations for a 150,000 increase.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index jumped 0.9% to a nearly one-month peak of 105.27 overnight.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged higher on Friday on hopes of a Chinese demand boost, but the broader global economic outlook kept crude benchmarks on course for a weekly decline.