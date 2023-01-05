AVN 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.36%)
BAFL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
BOP 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
DFML 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.74%)
DGKC 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.63%)
EPCL 45.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.41%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
GGL 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.27%)
LOTCHEM 25.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
NETSOL 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
OGDC 79.77 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.83%)
PAEL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
PPL 71.32 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.68%)
PRL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.05%)
SNGP 40.79 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.34%)
TELE 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
TPLP 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 112.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
UNITY 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 19.8 (0.49%)
BR30 14,174 Increased By 102.9 (0.73%)
KSE100 40,717 Increased By 177.4 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,053 Increased By 101.6 (0.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7: Kremlin

AFP Published 05 Jan, 2023 08:45pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries, according to the Kremlin.

This is the first time Russia introduced a full ceasefire in Ukraine since the launch of the offensive in February last year.

The announcement comes following a request for a ceasefire during the religious holiday from Russia’s 76-year-old Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill.

Ukraine suffers biggest economic fall in independent era due to war

“I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“Given the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of combat, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend church services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ,” the statement added.

In a call with the Russian leader earlier Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7: Kremlin

Government will not negotiate with any terrorist group: Rana Sanaullah

5.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

COAS Munir, Saudi defence minister discuss bilateral relations, military cooperation

Govt's plan to tax banks' FX income can significantly impact profitability: Topline

Imran Khan claims PML-N-led govt made 'two plans' to assassinate him

Parliament should be taken on board to implement NSC’s decisions: FM Bilawal

Afghanistan’s Taliban administration in oil extraction deal with Chinese company

12th consecutive fall: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

Millat Tractors shuts operations citing low demand, cash flow constraints

Oil steadies after biggest start of the year drop in decades

Read more stories