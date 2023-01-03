Sohail Mahmood assumes charge as ISSI chief

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Sohail Mahmood (retd) has assumed charge as director-general of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), replacing Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry.

He was appointed as the new ISSI chief upon completion of Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry’s term. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood brings with him vast experience of diplomacy and high-level decision-making.

He served in the Foreign Service of Pakistan for nearly 37 years and got retired as the foreign secretary in September 2022. He served as foreign secretary from April 2019 to September 2022. Prior to that, he was the High Commissioner of Pakistan to India from 2017-19.

He has also served as Ambassador to Turkiye from 2015-17 and Thailand from 2009-13. He has also served as additional secretary (Afghanistan/West Asia) and director-general (Americas) and director-general (Foreign Secretary’s Office).

Earlier in his diplomatic career, he served in Pakistan embassies in Ankara and Washington, DC, and as a Counsellor at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. He has also served as Director (Iran and Turkiye).

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood holds a Masters degree in International Affairs from Columbia University, New York, and a Masters in History from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023