CM inaugurates new Punjab Assembly building

LAHORE: Inaugurating the new building of the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Monday that political norms of tolerance and fraternity have been promoted in the province.

“The PML-N is king (when it comes to) doing bad things. It doesn’t matter to them and there is no one to stop them,” said the chief minister.

The CM noted that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the Punjab assembly did the maximum legislation. Legislation for the service of the religion is Imran Khan’s, PTI’s and our honour, he maintained.

He added that countless assemblies of the world have been formed in 300 years but police did not enter any assembly. There was once a murder in the British Assembly Westminster, which became an ugly stain. Though a murder did not happen here, it was no less than that. The police trespass the Punjab assembly at the behest of our turncoat deputy speaker and other henchmen of the PML-N, he said, adding: “Police intrusion and rioting in the Punjab assembly is a dark chapter of history and this incident is a stigma on the face of PML-N and it will remain a part of history.”

About the building, “The CM said Chief Architect Zara’s design was selected for the new assembly building. NCA’s team built a state-of-the-art dome. Turkish experts called the dome of the new assembly building a miracle. A new assembly building is not important, legislation is important. Khatm-e-Nabuwat (PBUH), Nazra and translation of Quran, Muttahida Ulema Board and Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) University Act have been passed. Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH) University will be provided with books about religious knowledge. Rescue 1122, free medicines in an emergency, tripled salary for doctors and Jubilee Town Dental Institute Acts were also passed.”

The CM also gave shields to Speaker Sardar Muhammad Sibatain Khan and others.

Earlier, the CM said, after the formal inauguration of the new building of the Punjab assembly, that the need for the next 100 years has been fulfilled as it could accommodate 500 members. Ayes Lobby for 200 people and Noes Lobby for as many people have been made. There is a capacity of up to 800 people for the Speaker’s Chamber, officers, media and visitors. He said that offices have been created for the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Ministers and Leader of Opposition. Apart from this, 3 committee rooms and a conference room, library and cafeteria facilities are also provided besides parking for 400 vehicles.

