State must pay heed to Gwadar’s legitimate grievances: HRCP

LAHORE: Having closely followed the recent mass demonstrations in Gwadar, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said on Monday that it is now imperative for the state to shed its tacit policy of relegating Balochistan to second-class status.

While HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani deplored the violence that left one policeman dead during the recent protests, she demanded of the provincial government to protect people’s right to freedom of peaceful assembly by refraining from mass arrests and use of force, and focusing instead on more effective methods of crowd control.

In the medium-term, however, the onus is on the provincial government to negotiate with the protestors and give their demands a fair hearing. Their legitimate grievances, which are not new, include the right to security of person, freedom of movement and peaceful assembly, access to clean water, education and healthcare, an end to enforced disappearances, and greater economic opportunities and livelihoods.

