KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.574 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,474.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.712 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.169 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.141 billion), Silver (PKR 1.307 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.126 billion), Platinum (PKR 894.782 million), Natural Gas (PKR 291.386 million), DJ (PKR 255.573 million), SP 500 (PKR 237.710 million), Palladium (PKR 81.450 million), Copper (PKR 41.452 million) and Brent (PKR 15.116 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.568 million were traded.

