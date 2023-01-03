AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
Parametric-based flight disruption coverage

Published 03 Jan, 2023 03:25am
TEXT: Salaam Takaful Limited, the largest dedicated general takaful operator and the first Islamic Insurtech in Pakistan, has built a reputation of taking lead in bringing innovation in conventional takaful / insurance products. The team is tuned to constantly improve the deliverability of the products while reducing customers’ efforts.

Another recent innovation from Salaam Takaful is witnessed in Travel Takaful with the introduction of Parametric-based Flight Disruption Coverage, another first in Pakistan. Parametric-based flight disruption coverage provides financial protection against flight delays and cancellations. Again the speed and convenience has been kept at the forefront of this product, parametric coverage pays out the claim once the pre-defined disruption is triggered. This quality solution is available bundled with Salaam Travel Takaful, however, can be acquired as a standalone coverage as well.

Salaam Takaful partnered with Blink, which is a Parametric as a Service (PAAS) InsurTech focused on a flight disruption travel insurance solution to prove its parametric platform. Blink has many global insurance and financial companies as partners and in Pakistan they are collaborating with Salaam Takaful. Blink’s real-time flight disruption solution has been embedded in Salaam Takaful’s Parametric-based Flight Disruption Coverage.

