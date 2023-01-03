Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 02, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.31800 4.31671 4.32057 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 4.39157 4.38686 4.39157 0.10125
Libor 3 Month 4.76729 4.72643 4.77857 0.20913
Libor 6 Month 5.13886 5.15314 5.22529 0.33875
Libor 1 Year 5.48214 5.44386 5.66643 0.58313
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
