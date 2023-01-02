AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
Kyiv claims deadly strike on Russian troops in Makiivka

AFP Published January 2, 2023
KYIV: Kyiv on Monday took responsibility for a deadly strike on Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, after Moscow said it had lost 63 troops in the town of Makiivka.

Strike kills 63 Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

"On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged" in the town of Makiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement. It said the human "losses" were still being established.

