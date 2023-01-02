Kyiv claims deadly strike on Russian troops in Makiivka

KYIV: Kyiv on Monday took responsibility for a deadly strike on Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, after Moscow said it had lost 63 troops in the town of Makiivka.

"On December 31, up to 10 units of enemy military equipment of various types were destroyed and damaged" in the town of Makiivka in the eastern region of Donetsk, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement. It said the human "losses" were still being established.