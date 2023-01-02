AGL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (15.4%)
ANL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.17%)
AVN 66.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.8%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.07%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.41%)
EFERT 79.80 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.65%)
EPCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
FFL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (9.17%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
FNEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.5%)
GGGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.45%)
GGL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.79%)
KEL 2.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.22%)
LOTCHEM 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
MLCF 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.18%)
OGDC 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.91%)
PAEL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.08%)
PRL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.87%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.08%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.32%)
TPL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.17%)
TPLP 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.53%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.41%)
TRG 110.92 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.18%)
UNITY 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
WAVES 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
BR100 4,045 Increased By 66.3 (1.67%)
BR30 14,235 Increased By 261.8 (1.87%)
KSE100 40,816 Increased By 395.5 (0.98%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 189.9 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Venus Williams makes winning return at Auckland Classic

AFP Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:24pm
Follow us

AUCKLAND: Seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams overcame a player less than half her age on Monday in a vintage performance in the first round of the Auckland Classic.

Playing her first match in four months, the 42-year-old unearthed some trademark power to notch a first win in more than a year, adding another footnote to a professional career that has stretched into a 27th season.

An hour-long rain interruption worked in Williams’ favour, as she resumed in style to beat fellow American Katie Volynets 7-6 (7/4), 6-2.

Volynets, who turned 21 on New Year’s Eve, was leading the first set tiebreaker when play was suspended but she faded in a match that stretched late into the evening.

The former world No.1 is using this week to prepare for her 25th tilt at the Australian Open, having accepted a wildcard entry to the tournaments in Auckland and Melbourne.

She admitted the stoppage worked in her favour although it didn’t feel that way at the time.

“It’s hard when you’re all fired up and just suddenly you have to stop,” said Williams, whose previous match was a first-round loss at the US Open.

“I was so mad on the rain break. My coach could barely talk to me so I’m going to try to improve my attitude.”

Williams has slipped outside the top 1,000 in the rankings but she showcased glimpses of her former class - and some creditable fitness - during the second set against 114th-ranked qualifier Volynets.

The tournament is being staged for the first time in three years, with the 2020 edition having been won by retired great Serena Williams – Venus’ younger sister.

Williams will face China’s Zhu Lin in the second round, after she upset American sixth seed Madison Brengle 4-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-4.

Third seed Canadian Leylah Fernandez notched a rapid win, dropping just 14 points in a 6-1, 6-1 defeat of 15-year-old Czech wildcard Brenda Fruhvirtova.

Top-seeded American and world No.7 Coco Gauff opens her campaign on Tuesday.

Also in action are three former Grand Slam winners - Briton Emma Raducanu and US pair Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin.

Venus Williams

Comments

1000 characters

Venus Williams makes winning return at Auckland Classic

KSE-100 begins 2023 with nearly 1% gain

Tweets case: IHC approves Azam Swati’s bail

Second round of National Security Committee meeting commences

PML-N withdraws no-trust motion against Speaker, Deputy Speaker of PA

Pakistan Refinery commences operations after 20-day shutdown

Import restrictions: Pakistan’s industrial pumps manufacturer temporarily shuts operations

Sri Lanka freezes recruitment in fresh austerity drive

Pakistan halt New Zealand on 309-6 after Conway’s century in second Test

Dubai scraps 30% tax on alcohol sales amid economic rebound

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul attack

Read more stories