AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
ANL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.87%)
AVN 66.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.78%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.93%)
EFERT 76.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
FCCL 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
FFL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FNEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.04%)
GGGL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.79%)
GGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (8.87%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
MLCF 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
OGDC 79.66 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (4.4%)
PAEL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.28%)
PIBTL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
PRL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
SILK 0.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.04%)
TELE 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
TPL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
TRG 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.08%)
UNITY 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
WAVES 8.63 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (15.07%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,979 Increased By 62.4 (1.59%)
BR30 13,974 Increased By 132.2 (0.96%)
KSE100 40,420 Increased By 673.1 (1.69%)
KSE30 14,836 Increased By 218.8 (1.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Avatar' sequel leads in North America, passes $1 billion globally

AFP Published January 1, 2023
Follow us

LOS ANGELES: "Avatar: The Way of Water" took in an estimated $82.4 million this holiday weekend in North America, pushing it past a global total of $1 billion in near record time, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The four-day domestic take for the sci-fi flick brought its domestic total to $440.5 million, on top of $957 million earned overseas; only a half-dozen films have passed the $1 billion mark in their first two weeks.

But director James Cameron has estimated that the high-budget 20th Century movie needs to make twice that much just to break even. The original "Avatar" took in a record $2.9 billion.

Second place in North American theaters went to Universal's family-oriented "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," a computer-animated spin-off of the popular "Shrek" franchise. It took in $22 million for the Friday-through-Monday period.

'Avatar' stays atop North America box office on storm-dampened weekend

Another blockbuster sequel, Disney's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," earned $6.5 million to place third; its domestic total rose to $439.6 million in its eighth week out.

In fourth place was Sony biopic "Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody," at $5.4 million. English actress Naomi Ackie portrays the late superstar.

And in fifth was Paramount's comedy-drama "Babylon," at $3.6 million. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in director Damien Chazelle's over-the-top tribute to an early Hollywood struggling with the transition from silent films to "talkies."

Rounding out the top 10 were: "Violent Night" ($2.8 million) "The Whale" ($1.8 million) "The Fabelmans" ($1.6 million) "The Menu" ($1.4 million) "Strange World" ($747,000)

Avatar Disney Universal Studios James Cameron The Way of Water Shrek

Comments

1000 characters

'Avatar' sequel leads in North America, passes $1 billion globally

Tough year ahead for the global economy, IMF's Georgieva warns

Pakistan says it has provided list of nuclear facilities to India under annual practice

Police constable martyred in Lakki terrorist attack

Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield

President Alvi returns bill proposing increase in Islamabad UCs unsigned

Pakistan and New Zealand seek Test turnaround in 2023

Mainland China reports one COVID death for Dec 31

MQM-P threatens to quit coalition govt over delimitations in Sindh

Meta set to make decision on Trump’s return to Facebook

Imported hybrid steam boiler subject to 11pc duty: FBR

Read more stories