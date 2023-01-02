AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Three abducted, killed in Khairpur

INP Published 02 Jan, 2023 05:54am
KHAIRPUR: Three persons were murdered after being kidnapped in Khairpur on Sunday. According to police, unidentified armed men kidnapped three persons riding a motorcycle and killed them.

Their bodies were recovered from Katcha area. After murdering them, the kidnappers informed their families on phone. The victims belonged to the Odha community. A man and his son were also among the dead. They were identified as Ghulam Rasool and Ghulam Abbas. The families of the deceased informed the police that the kidnappers had phoned them after burying the dead bodies of the deceased in the Katcha area.

