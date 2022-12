PESHAWAR: The district administrations of Peshawar and Mardan divisions on Saturday imposed bans on opening of all CNG stations in the districts from January 1 to January 31.

In separate notifications, the decision has been made on the recommendation of Sui-Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

All the CNG stations situated in both divisions would be closed to ensure a sufficient supply of gas to minimize the suffering of the domestic consumers.