COAS underscores need for evolving national consensus to deal with economic, security challenges

Nuzhat Nazar Published 01 Jan, 2023 03:14am
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Saturday said that Pakistan is passing through one of its most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism.

While addressing at Commissioning Parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi, the COAS congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and becoming guardians of maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

The COAS said that maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement; herein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare.

General Munir was the chief guest on the occasion.

Upon arrival at Pakistan Naval Academy, the COAS was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

The COAS appreciated Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but to the cadets of friendly countries. The COAS advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight.

The COAS stated that Pakistan is passing through one of its most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism. Later, chief guest gave away awards to the prize winners. The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyom PN for his overall best performance. Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.

Later, the COAS also visited Malir Garrison where he laid floral wreath at Martyr’s Monument.

The COAS also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at Malir Garrison. The COAS underscored the need for focus on profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander Karachi Corps.

