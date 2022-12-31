AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
PHOTA registers 68 hospitals for transplantation so far

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
LAHORE: The Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority (PHOTA) has so far registered 68 hospitals for transplantation and approved 1,110 kidney transplants, 401 liver transplants, 799 cornea transplants and 101 bone marrow transplants from July 2021 to December 2022.

This was revealed in the 20th meeting of the monitoring authority of the PHOTA held in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Secretary Health Dr Ahmad Javaid Qazi, DG PHOTA Prof Dr Shehzad Anwar, Prof Ghayas uddin Nabi Tayyab, representative of Finance Department and Dean Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplantation Institute, Prof Dr Faisal Saud Dar, Mian Zahid ul Rahman Baata and PHOTA officers attended the meeting.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the courts had pronounced 50 cases against the elements involved in the illegal and disgusting business of transplantation. Another 10 cases are pending in the courts.

The awareness campaign will be conducted for public. Training is being given to transplant coordinators of registered hospitals in Punjab. Indiscriminate action should be taken against the elements involved in the illegal business of transplantation in Punjab.

