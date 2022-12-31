KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 30, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 40,420.45 High: 40,420.45 Low: 39,683.74 Net Change: 673.09 Volume (000): 204,010 Value (000): 6,812,640 Makt Cap (000) 1,522,526,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,591.96 NET CH (+) 111.38 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,931.260 NET CH (+) 34.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,984.20 NET CH (+) 189.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,484.73 NET CH (+) 100.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,875.16 NET CH (+) 89.80 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,245.80 NET CH (+) 21.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-December-2022 ====================================

