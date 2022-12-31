Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 30, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 40,420.45
High: 40,420.45
Low: 39,683.74
Net Change: 673.09
Volume (000): 204,010
Value (000): 6,812,640
Makt Cap (000) 1,522,526,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,591.96
NET CH (+) 111.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,931.260
NET CH (+) 34.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,984.20
NET CH (+) 189.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,484.73
NET CH (+) 100.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,875.16
NET CH (+) 89.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,245.80
NET CH (+) 21.81
------------------------------------
As on: 30-December-2022
====================================
