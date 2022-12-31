AGL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 30, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2022 06:11am
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (December 30, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 40,420.45
High:                      40,420.45
Low:                       39,683.74
Net Change:                   673.09
Volume (000):                204,010
Value (000):               6,812,640
Makt Cap (000)         1,522,526,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,591.96
NET CH                    (+) 111.38
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 3,931.260
NET CH                     (+) 34.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,984.20
NET CH                    (+) 189.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,484.73
NET CH                    (+) 100.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,875.16
NET CH                     (+) 89.80
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,245.80
NET CH                     (+) 21.81
------------------------------------
As on:              30-December-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

