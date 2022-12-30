AGL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.82%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2022 05:50am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (December 29, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 28-12-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,700        235        16,935        16,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,897        252        18,149        18,149          NIL
===========================================================================

