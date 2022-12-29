AGL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
Fund constraints adversely affect NHA projects

Tahir Amin Published December 29, 2022 Updated December 29, 2022 08:44am
ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) is facing the brunt of overall financial constraints in the country as the Authority is getting lower funds against the demand, which is hampering the implementation of its development projects.

This was stated by Member Planning NHA, Asim Amin while replying to questions during open Katchehri here on Wednesday.

The NHA is getting fewer funds than its requirement and is facing a financial crunch, he said, adding that there are some overall financial constraints with the government. However, the NHA is expecting to get better disbursement in the third quarter of the current financial year which would help in expediting work on projects where work has either stopped or slowed down, he added.

ADB urges NHA to identify additional sources of revenue

Amin said that Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway (M-6) will be completed in two and a half years depending on the availability of the required things. It is being financed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode to be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs300 billion where the government contribution will be Rs9 billion in three years. It was one of the most successful financial project closes, which would play a vital role.

He further said that work on Peshawar-Torkham Road linking with Afghanistan border will be launched for bidding with the World Bank financing next July. After its construction, motorway network would be completed till Afghanistan border.

He said that Sialkot to Kharian road has been awarded to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) where total land has been acquired and work has been started on the ground.

He said Kharian to Rawalpindi project award has been completed and land acquisition is under process. The NHA official said that a dual carriageway on Indus Highway would be ensured with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

