Young Bilawal’s mature approach to politics

Mehdi Hasan Published 29 Dec, 2022 05:59am
That Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is a leader of great power and eloquence is a fact. He has clearly made waves as a progressive politician who only recently, for example, reminded the entire world that prime minister of India Narendra Modi is the ‘butcher of Gujarat’, inviting a belligerence diplomatic response from his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and others. Be that as it may, speaking on the 15th martyrdom anniversary of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal has fully explained his approach to politics.

He, like his late mother and party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, is a true proponent of the rule of the majority. He believes in freedom and equality between people. In other words, he defines democracy as a society in which the citizens are sovereign and control the government. In democracies, not in the periods of dictatorship, politicians are obliged to address the concerns and anxieties of the people. According to him, for example, “terrorism and dictatorship are two sides of the same coin.” In my view, Bilawal is absolutely right.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

