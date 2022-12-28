AGL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
ANL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
AVN 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.63%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
EFERT 74.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.85%)
EPCL 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.74%)
FCCL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
FFL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
FNEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.52%)
GGGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
GGL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.83%)
KEL 2.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.66%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.31%)
MLCF 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.46%)
OGDC 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
PAEL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TPL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
TPLP 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.34%)
TREET 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
TRG 109.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.92%)
UNITY 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
WAVES 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,881 Decreased By -41.3 (-1.05%)
BR30 13,678 Decreased By -238.5 (-1.71%)
KSE100 39,364 Decreased By -438.9 (-1.1%)
KSE30 14,501 Decreased By -174.7 (-1.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan bond yields up as govt, BOJ talk of wage hikes

Reuters Published 28 Dec, 2022 10:17am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese government bonds (JGB) extended their week-long losing streak on Wednesday, driving yields up, after both the government and the central bank spoke about the need for higher wages.

Japan’s government will make raising wages a top priority in its economic policy next year, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara said on Wednesday.

That came after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) released the minutes of its December 19-20 monetary policy meeting at which it shocked markets with a surprise tweak to its bond yield control.

Those minutes showed BOJ board members discussed growing prospects of higher wages finally squashing the risk of a return to deflation.

Japanese government bond futures for the March contract month fell to 145.60 yen, down 12 yen from the previous business day and more than 200 yen lower since Dec. 20.

The BOJ announced bond buying operations but the response was lacklustre and yields remained elevated.

Two-year bond yields fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while five-year bonds remained unchanged at 0.240%. The 20-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.275%.

Japan unveils record budget in boost to military capacity

“There is a reasonable possibility that higher wages will be realized” and “the momentum of price increases may be gaining,” Shu Yamashita, chief economist at au Jibun Bank, said in a note.

In the money markets, overnight unsecured call money traded around -0.048% to -0.045%. “Funding is increasing, mainly from major banks,” a domestic financial institution said.

Japanese government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

Japan bond yields up as govt, BOJ talk of wage hikes

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Power sector receivables cross Rs2.5trn mark

Oil prices inch higher on China demand optimism

HS Code Chapters 84, 85 and certain items of Chapter 87: SBP withdraws curbs on import permission

Nepra allows KE Rs7.43 cut, Discos Re0.19 hike per unit

Seeking to boost its image, army may remodel ISPR

Jobs for Emiratis: UAE pushes work for own citizens

Interbank, open market exchange rates: Uncertainty, USD smuggling widening the gap: experts

Latham’s hundred guides New Zealand to 245-2 against Pakistan

Private agri consumers of Discos, KE to get Rs3.60/ unit relief

Read more stories