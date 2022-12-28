25 more security pickets set up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Aimed to further tighten security in the city, police on Tuesday set up 25 more security pickets in various parts of the city in order to avert any untoward incident.

The capital police have put security on high alert in the city after a suicide attack in sector I-10/4 during which a policeman was martyred and at least six people, including four police personnel, were injured on December 23 and owing to possible terror threats.

A senior police official said the decision to set up more security pickets was taken at a meeting presided over by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan which was also attended by other senior police officers.

He said the IGP issued directives to the police officers to ensure strict checking of all vehicles entering capital jurisdiction and monitor suspicious elements. The meeting also decided to take strict legal action against the fancy and non-pattern number plate vehicles in the city, he said.

The official said the meeting also decided to advise citizens to use only excise department-authorised number plates on their vehicles.

The officer said foreign nationals living in Islamabad had also been advised to keep identity documents while travelling in the city. It was decided that those citizens who had kept unregistered local or foreign employees would be investigated, he said.

He said the IGP appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and immediately report any suspicious activity to the concerned police station or at “Pukar 15”.

